Annual West Virginia auto show set for February in newly refurbished Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
By REBECCA CARBALLO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 20th annual West Virginia International Auto Show will take place this February at the the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
It’s the largest auto show in West Virginia, and it will feature the latest electric vehicles, pre-production models, local car clubs will bring classic models to showcase.
In past years the auto show was held in January, but this year West Virginians can see and test drive new vehicles the weekend of Feb. 8.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail