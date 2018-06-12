Annual Marx Toy and Train Collectors’ Show starts Friday in Wheeling

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The 20th Annual Marx Toy and Train Collectors’ Show will take place Friday and Saturday at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum.

The show began in 1998 and continues to preserve the history of the Louis Marx & Co., a toy factory that operated in Glen Dale during the 20th century. The show will feature collectors from all over the country displaying “whatever Marx toys they bring that are rare and unusual,” museum curator Jimmy Schulte said.

The show encourages vendors to bring items that have never been seen before, and event-goers can expect to find toys of rare colors, variations of toys that were never released and even the molds that the plastic toys were made from. Many of the items at the show will be available for purchase.