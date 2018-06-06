Annual Drug Prevention Summit underscores Huntington’s recovery success
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In its 11 years prior, the annual Drug Prevention Summit had centered on the topics of narcotics and the problems created by their misuse in the Huntington area.
While the matter looms no less large in 2018, the tone of this year’s summit was one of celebration – in revelry of the winds of positive change finally picking up in the Tri-State’s fight against substance use disorder.
“There’s so much positivity going on in our community, but most of what gets out there is the negative,” said Michelle Perdue, director of the Cabell County Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership, which hosted the summit Tuesday at Marshall University. “We wanted to showcase all of the positive work going on in the community and give people a chance to celebrate, be happy and to see that we are coming out on the other side.”
