And the last West Virginia governor from Harrison County was…?

Staff reports

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — If Harrison County businessman Woody Thrasher is successful in his attempt to become governor of West Virginia he would become just the second county resident to do so.

While West Virginia has had 45 governors since it officially became a state in 1863, only one other person with ties to Harrison County — Howard Mason Gore — has served as the state’s top leader.

Gore, who also served briefly as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and later as the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture, was born and grew up in Harrison County, the son of a farmer. He was a Republican.

