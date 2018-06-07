An original comic in Charles Town

Spirit of Jefferson

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Rob Snyder is the Spirit of Jefferson’s publisher, and also a photographer, writer, copy editor, editorial cartoonist, headline writer and ad salesman.

He’s also the weekly paper’s sole comic strip artist.

Snyder’s original comic strip, Pet Peevy, has been running each week in the Spirit since mid-November. He actually created the characters – a man burdened with the unusual first name of Evelyn and his all-too-human pet, Peevy – more than a quarter-century ago, when he was in his early 20s.

This week’s strip is the first to be clearly set in Charles Town. Normally, Pet Peevy runs atop the Classified page in black and white.

Just now seeing Peevy? The Spirit has placed all the past strips on our website, spiritofjefferson.com. You don’t need to be a subscriber or pay a fee to view them.

Read the entire article: http://www.spiritofjefferson.com/image_2257d43e-68fd-11e8-a490-fbb1bce6874d.html

See more from the Spirit of Jefferson