America’s favorite fall flavor: It’s the Great Pumpkin

By Lisa Schauer, The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Walk down the “American food” section of an overseas grocery store, and you’ll find canned pumpkin, alongside peanut butter, maple syrup, ketchup, mustard, relish, and processed foods like pastries and snack cakes.

Yet pumpkin stands out as a superfood among America’s favorites.

Loaded with protein and fiber, pumpkin is also high in antioxidants, warding off free radicals that damage our cells over time.

While technically a fruit, pumpkins are in the gourd family, related to squash, cucumbers and watermelons. Beta Carotene, a powerful antioxidant, provides an orange pop of color on your plate.

Packed with 15 different vitamins and minerals, pumpkin is a rich source of iron, potassium, Vitamin C, B vitamins, and Vitamin E for skin health.

If you’re thinking of tackling a pumpkin recipe with your own homemade pumpkin puree rather than the canned variety, choosing the right pumpkin is key. For the best pumpkin pie, look for small sugar pumpkins, also known as pie pumpkins, six to eight inches wide, and weighing around two pounds.

