By Tabitha Johnston, The Shepherdstown Chronicle

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — In one month, the 21st annual American Conservation Film Festival (ACFF) will be returning to Shepherdstown.

A total of 27 films will be screened in Shepherd University’s Frank Arts Center Theater at this year’s festival, which will be held from March 7-10.

“Our purpose from the beginning has been to present conservation-focused films and programs that engage, inform and inspire audiences to protect the natural world. This year, we’ll have all films presented with open-captions, which is helpful to a lot of people,” said ACFF Director Hilary Lo. “We could all use some uplifting news, so this year’s films highlight conservation heroes and the new solutions they’re working on.”

According to Lo, 2024’s festival will feature a decreased number of films, as the result of audience feedback.

“The number of films is actually fewer this year than pre-pandemic, after feedback from loyal festival-goers that there were just too many for people to try to see,” Lo said, noting she anticipates an increase in this year’s attendance. “People want to get back to the experience of watching films together, connecting with each other as well as with filmmakers and conservation experts.

Read more: https://www.shepherdstownchronicle.com/news/2024/02/16/american-conservation-film-festival-to-return-for-21st-year/