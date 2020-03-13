Alzheimer’s, Dementia Care: Half of primary care physicians say medical profession not prepared to meet expected increase in demands

Release from the Alzheimer’s Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new survey of primary care physicians appearing in the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report finds 9 in 10 primary care physicians (87%) expect to see an increase in people living with dementia during the next five years, but half (50%) say the medical profession is not prepared to meet this demand. The new report estimates there are currently more than 5 million Americans 65+ living with Alzheimer’s – a number expected to nearly triple by 2050.

The 2020 Facts and Figures report provides and in-depth look at the latest national and state-specific statistics on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality, costs and impact on caregivers. New disease-related statistics for West Virginia revealed the following:

Number of WV residents aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s: 39,000

Estimated number of WV residents living with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 44,000

Percentage change: 12.8%

Statewide deaths from Alzheimer’s disease (2018): 719

Number of WV residents serving as unpaid family caregivers: 105,000

Total hours of unpaid care provided: 120,000,000

Total value of unpaid care: $1,547,000000

The new Facts and Figures report shows that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias continue to be a significant burden for too many West Virginia families,” said Sharon M. Rotenberry, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s WV Chapter. “We must continue to work aggressively to advance new treatments that can stop or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, while also continuing to provide care and support services to help all those affected.]

In addition to new state disease-related data, for the first time, the Facts and Figures accompanying special report, “On the Front Lines: Primary Care Physicians and Alzheimer’s Care in America,” examines the experiences, exposure, training and attitudes related to dementia care among primary care physicians (PCPs), recent medical school graduates, and recent residency program graduates, now in primary care practice.

The report found that 82% PCPs say they are on the front lines of providing dementia care, but not all are confident in their care for patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Nearly 2 in 5 (39%) report they are “never” or only “sometimes comfortable” making a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

Nearly one-third (27%) report they are “never” or only “sometimes comfortable” answering patient questions about Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

22% of all PCPs had no residency training in dementia diagnosis and care. Of the 78% who did undergo training, 65% reported that the amount was “very little.”

Ensuring PCPs are adequately prepared to deliver dementia care is critically important given a shortage of dementia care specialists. A state-by-state analysis in the report examines the number of geriatricians needed to meet future care needs of seniors living with dementia in 2050. It revealed severe shortages in several states, with 14 states needing to increase the number of practicing geriatricians at least five-fold to meet the projected care needs of people living with dementia in 2050.

In 2019, there were 19 practicing geriatricians in WV, according to the report. It is estimated that 64 are needed to meet the meet the future dementia care needs of WV seniors in 2050 – a 337% increase.

While one-third of PCPs (32%) say they refer dementia patients to specialists at least once a month, more than half (55%) say there are not enough dementia care specialists in their area to meet patient demand, a problem more common in rural areas. According to the report, 44% of PCPs practicing in large cities and 54% in suburbs reported there are not enough specialists in their area, while 63% practicing in small cities or towns and 71% in rural areas noted this challenge.

“With the number of WV residents living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias increasing, it’s critically important that we take steps to ensure primary care physicians and other providers across the state are fully prepared to meet current and future dementia care needs,” said Sharon Rotenberry. “The WV is committed to helping primary care physicians and all who provide care to WV residents living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”

PCPs participating in the survey report that 4 in 10 of their current patients are age 65 and older, and, on average, 13% of those patients have been diagnosed with dementia. The majority of PCPs (53%) say they are answering questions related to Alzheimer’s or other dementias every few days or more. More than 9 in 10 PCPs (92%) believe patients and caregivers expect them to know the latest thinking and best practices around dementia care.

The Facts and Figures report reveals nearly all PCPs (99%) say it is important to stay current on new developments in diagnosis and care for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Areas cited as most important by PCPs include: management and treatment (83%), screening and testing (69%), diagnosis (64%), prevention (49%), family support (49%), managing dementia alongside other conditions (46%) and signs and symptoms (44%).

# # #

Additional data from the report is included below. Full text of the 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, including the accompanying special report, “On the Front Lines: Primary Care Physicians and Alzheimer’s Care in America,” can be viewed alz.org/facts (available March 11). The report will also appear in the March 2020 issue of Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association (volume 16, issue 3). For multimedia support of this year’s report, click here (available March 11).

At a Glance: 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures

Primary Care Physicians in their practice

92% say patients and caregivers expect them to know the latest thinking and best practices around dementia diagnosis and care.

82% of PCPs feel they are on the front lines of providing critical elements of dementia care to patients.

53% are fielding questions related to Alzheimer’s or other dementias from older patients every few days.

Challenges in meeting future demand

87% expect an increase in patients with Alzheimer’s or other dementias during the next five years.

50% of PCPs believe the medical profession is not ready to care for the growing number of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

89% feel they are staying current on medical developments, but of those, 42% admit it’s “only a little.”

51% feel there are not enough options for continuing education and training.

55% report there are not enough specialists in their area to meet patient need.

Medical training for future care

92% agree that dementia care is a rapidly evolving area of medicine that requires ongoing learning and training.

78% agree medical school and residency can never adequately prepare a physician for the realities of Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Updated Alzheimer’s Statistics

The Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report also provides an annual look at the latest national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s prevalence, incidence, mortality and morbidity, costs of care and caregiving, both nationally and state-by-state.

Prevalence, Incidence and Mortality

More than 5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020. Eighty percent are age 75 or older.

Two-thirds of Americans over age 65 with Alzheimer’s dementia (3.6 million) are women.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S., and the fifth-leading cause of death for those ages 65 and older.

As the population of the U.S. ages, Alzheimer’s is becoming a more common cause of death.

Cost of Care

Total payments in 2020 for all individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias are estimated at $305 billion (not including unpaid caregiving). Medicare and Medicaid are expected to cover $206 billion or 67% of the total health care and long-term care payments for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Out-of-pocket spending is expected to be $66 billion.

Total payments for health care, long-term care and hospice care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are projected to increase to more than $1.1 trillion in 2050 (in 2020 dollars).

The total lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia was estimated at $357,297 (in 2019 dollars).

Caregiving

In 2019, caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 18.6 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at $244 billion.

Nearly half of all caregivers (48%) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Approximately two-thirds of caregivers are women, and one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters.

Forty-one percent of caregivers have a household income of $50,000 or less.

About 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures

TheAlzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The report conveys the impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals, families, government and the nation’s health care system. Since its 2007 inaugural release, the report has become the preeminent source covering the broad spectrum of Alzheimer’s issues. The Facts and Figures report is an official publication of the Alzheimer’s Association.

About the Survey

Versta Research conducted surveys on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association about medical training and physician attitudes regarding diagnosis and care of patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Surveys were conducted during December 2019. Sample size was 1,000 primary care physicians, 200 recent primary care medical residents, and 202 recent medical school graduates. To qualify for the survey, physicians had to have been in practice for at least two years, and spend at least 50% of their time in direct patient care, with at least 10% of their patients being age 65 or older. For complete details regarding survey methodology, see page 66 of the report.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

CHARLESTON W.Va. — I’m attaching the press release accompanying the Alzheimer’s Association release of its 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report. This year’s report shows the Alzheimer’s burden across the country and here in West Virginia continues to grow – with nearly all disease related statistics (prevalence, mortality, cost and impact on caregivers) increasing.

An accompanying special report reveals a shortage of dementia care specialists. A state-by-state analysis in the report examines the number of geriatricians needed to meet future care needs of seniors living with dementia in 2050. It revealed severe shortages in several states.

You will see the current number of geriatricians in the West Virginia, as well as the estimated number needed to serve the growing number of individuals in the state who will develop Alzheimer’s and dementia.

A new nationwide survey finds many primary care physicians say the medical profession is not ready to meet future care needs of the growing number of individuals living with dementia.

Here is a small sampling of additional national (embargoed) insights from the 2020 Facts and Figures report:

● 82% of primary care physicians say they are on the front lines of providing dementia care.

● 87% of PCPs expect an increase in patients with Alzheimer’s or other dementias over the next five years. Half (50%) of PCPs believe the medical profession and their colleagues are not prepared to meet the expected increase in demand.

● Nearly 2 in 5 (39%) report “never” or only “sometimes comfortable” making a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

● Nearly one-third (27%) report “never” or only “sometimes comfortable” answering patient questions about Alzheimer’s or other dementias.