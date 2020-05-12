Alzheimer’s Association offering ‘Virtual’ education series and support groups

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association would like to announce its May Education Series of workshops. All sessions are free and may be accessed virtually, or attendees can call in to participate.

This series is designed to allow you to gain information from the comfort of your own home. Please register at alz.org/wv or 800-272-3900, or call the local office at 304-343-2717. You will receive a meeting link once registered.

Tuesdays 6-7 p.m.:

May 12 -Legal Planning

May 19 -Financial Planning

May 25 -Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors

Friday Series 2-3 p.m.:

May 8 -Living with Alzheimer’s for Middle Stage Caregivers, part 1

May 15 -Living with Alzheimer’s for Middle Stage Caregivers, part 2

May 22-Living with Alzheimer’s for Middle Stage Caregivers, part 3

The Association offers 16 support groups around the state for caregivers, spouses, and family members of those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Participants can also join by phone. Call 304-343-2717 to find out which group fits your schedule, or email wvinfo@alz.org.

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, or if you are someone with a long term care facility looking for ways to better assist patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia, call the WV Chapter at 304-343-2717, or go to www.alz.org/wv.