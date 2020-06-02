Alzheimer’s Association honors ‘Homegrown Heroes’ for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Make Nominations through June 14

Release from the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is celebrating with a “Homegrown Heroes” contest in recognition of the commitment, strength and perseverance of the Alzheimer’s community.

The Homegrown Heroes contest, sponsored by PhRMA, will recognize dementia caregivers, frontline workers caring for this vulnerable population, first responders, and all those fighting to end Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Through June 14, individuals can nominate ordinary people who do extraordinary things. Nominations can be made by sharing the nominee’s photos and stories with the WV Chapter.

To nominate a Homegrown Hero, call the WV Chapter at 304-343-2717, or email wvinfo@alz.org. Entries should include a photo of the nominee with a brief (150 words or less) description of how the hero has helped fight Alzheimer’s and dementia.

With the hope of inspiring others, the Alzheimer’s Association will feature the nominations on social media June 15-20. The public can vote for the most inspiring “Homegrown Heroes” by “liking” their photos on the Chapter’s Facebook page.

All nominees will receive recognition. The five individuals receiving the most votes will be awarded a custom Blenko glass piece and yard sign to display at their homes or work.

Winners will be announced the evening of June 20, which is also the summer solstice and the longest day of the year.

“The day with the most light is the day we fight,” said Sharon M. Rotenberry, Executive Director of the WV Chapter. “The Longest Day is when many volunteers host fundraisers for the Association. We thought it would be the perfect day to honor our Homegrown Heroes.”

To find out more about The Longest Day, go to alz.org/tld.

Winners will be announced on the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. (Twitter & Instagram: @fightalzwv)

“During the Stay at Home order and COVID-19 quarantine, we were able to immediately switch in-person education programs, training and support groups to virtual and call-in formats,” said Rotenberry. “We could not have pivoted so quickly without the help of our volunteer leaders, advocates as well as Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day committee members. They moved the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia forward while personally adjusting to changes in their work and home lives.”

For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, call the WV Chapter at 304-343-2717, or email wvinfo@alz.org.