Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals to occur this week, feature women in STEM

By Jesten Richardson, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Several women in the STEM industry, including Marshall alumni and a local business co-owner, will participate on Thursday in the third event of the Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals at Marshall University.

The begins at 7 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center. It is free and open to the public. Marshall alumna Skye Reymond, director of data science for the United States Soccer Federation will deliver the keynote address, and Marshall first lady Alys Smith will moderate a panel including several other women in STEM.

The event will also include an audience question and answer period, refreshments and the opportunity to mingle.

Panelists for the event will include Marshall alumna Dr. Sydnee McElroy, a local physician and podcast host and assistant professor at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine; Marshall alumna Natasha Napier, a structural engineer for the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Laura Sullivan Riegel, who grew up in Huntington and is co-owner and co-manager of Blue Ink Technology in Huntington and RDI Construction in South Point, Ohio.

