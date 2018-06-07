By CHERYL KEENAN

The Fayette Tribune

GAULEY BRIDGE, W.Va. — Travelers in the New River Gorge area are accustomed to peering into the beautiful ancient wonder of the chasm housing the New River as it winds its way from North Carolina to join the Gauley River at Gauley Bridge.

A trip across the famous New River Gorge Bridge or a stop at a National Park Service overlook on Friday or Saturday may give visitors a treat for another of their senses.

For periods throughout the weekend, nearly a dozen music students and teachers will be filling the gorge with the sound of alphorns. Yes, that’s the instrument most associated with the Alps, the highest and most extensive mountain range located entirely in Europe. Think herdsmen and Heidi and yodeling and dirndls.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/life/alphorns-to-ring-through-new-river-gorge/article_f7410a1e-d8f9-5865-b4c2-96c610d5940d.html

See more from The Register-Herald