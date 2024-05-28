Allegiant kicks off seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, to add Florida destinations

By Fred Pace, HD Media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va — Allegiant Travel Company kicked off seasonal service from Huntington Tri-State Airport to Myrtle Beach on Friday.

The company said in a news release it plans to add two other Allegiant Air destinations later this month to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers and Destin/Fort Myers in Florida.

“Anticipating accelerated travel demand, we are excited to bring back these seasonal routes for passengers to enjoy some of our network’s most popular destinations just in time for summer vacations,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said in the release.

Wells said Allegiant’s leisure-focused business model builds its schedule around vacation seasons.

“Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of layovers or connections,” he said.

The seasonal routes from Huntington are:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), which began Friday

Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), beginning May 30

Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS), beginning May 31

