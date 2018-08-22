Ahead of Trump rally in Charleston, EPA rolls out new emissions rules
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ahead of a rally in Charleston, President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency detailed its plan to deal with emissions coming from coal-fired power plants Tuesday morning.
The Trump administration’s replacement for the Clean Power Plan, called the Affordable Clean Energy, or ACE, rule would let states set standards for performance on existing coal-fired power plants.
The rule was announced Tuesday morning by Andrew Wheeler, the EPA’s acting administrator, and Bill Wehrum, assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation.
