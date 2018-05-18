Ahead of FCC visit, West Virginia vying for better mobile coverage
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Like fixed internet access, mobile voice and broadband coverage in West Virginia is lacking, judging by Federal Communications Commission data — an issue the agency is well aware of before one of its officials visits the state Friday.
Much of the state is initially eligible for funding for mobile voice and broadband expansion via the FCC’s Mobility Fund Phase II.
The program would incentivize mobile providers to establish 4G LTE in coverage-starved areas by distributing up to $4.53 billion in funding. At 10 a.m. Friday, Michael Janson, deputy director of the FCC’s Rural Broadband Auctions Taskforce will visit BridgeValley Community & Technical College in South Charleston, to discuss the program with state stakeholders.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/ahead-of-fcc-visit-wv-vying-for-better-mobile-coverage/article_096124be-dd71-559b-ab0e-6765f09db792.html
