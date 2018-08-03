Agritherapy for West Virginia veterans coming to Huntington

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON – The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center will devise and pilot a new program to provide military veterans with agricultural training, aided by a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ Office of Rural Health.

“Agritherapy” is focused on providing a creative and productive outlet for, but not limited to, veterans with mental health issues – a focus of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s West Virginia Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture program. The grant was awarded to the state Department of Agriculture in line with the Whole Health Initiative, a new outlook set on improving the full scope of a veteran’s life through holistic approaches.

The Huntington facility will be one of 10 VA centers nationwide tasked with initially developing and implementing agricultural training for veterans.

