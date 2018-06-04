After Trump tariffs, West Virginia awaits fallout from trade partners
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia isn’t as invested in the steel and aluminum industries as it used to be, reflecting a nationwide trend, but countries retaliating against steel and aluminum tariffs recently imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration could spell long-term trouble for the state’s economy.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum from the European Union, Mexico and Canada. They were originally exempt from the tariffs, which had already taken effect for other nations in March.
The White House said the tariffs protect the national security of the United States, adding that the tariffs “have already had major, positive effects on steel and aluminum workers and jobs and will continue to do so long into the future.”
