After some down months, Justice celebrates strong West Virginia revenue collections for April
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After missing revenue estimates for two of the past three months, Gov. Jim Justice came to the state Capitol Thursday to celebrate and perhaps even gloat over strong April tax collections of $604.9 million, which exceeded projections by 10 percent.
“We should absolutely be so proud of what we’ve done,” Justice said of the turnaround in tax collections that moved the state from budget deficits approaching $500 million in 2017 to a current $77 million surplus in less than two years.
“It’s spectacular beyond belief,” said Justice, who said he plans to “glean” some of expected year-end budget surplus to provide additional funding for efforts to repair the state’s crumbling secondary roads.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail