Latest News:
By January 30, 2019 Read More →

AFT-WV union president suggests holding off on school walkouts

By RYAN QUINN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Teachers sign in before a meeting Tuesday night at South Charleston High School to discuss the state Senate’s education bill.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of West Virginia’s arm of the American Federation of Teachers union suggested at a meeting of educators Tuesday evening holding off on walkouts or strikes, although some school workers vocally questioned this strategy as state senators rush a sweeping education bill through their chamber.

As AFT-WV President Fred Albert spoke to about 300 Kanawha County school employees at South Charleston High, Mingo County’s two main teacher unions announced in a news release that they’d received approval from 97 percent of Mingo public school workers for a one-day walkout.

But the release mentioned a caveat: It said the approval was for a walkout to be held “should circumstances surrounding the omnibus education bill merit a work stoppage.”

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.