AFT-WV union president suggests holding off on school walkouts
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of West Virginia’s arm of the American Federation of Teachers union suggested at a meeting of educators Tuesday evening holding off on walkouts or strikes, although some school workers vocally questioned this strategy as state senators rush a sweeping education bill through their chamber.
As AFT-WV President Fred Albert spoke to about 300 Kanawha County school employees at South Charleston High, Mingo County’s two main teacher unions announced in a news release that they’d received approval from 97 percent of Mingo public school workers for a one-day walkout.
But the release mentioned a caveat: It said the approval was for a walkout to be held “should circumstances surrounding the omnibus education bill merit a work stoppage.”
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail