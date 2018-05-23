AFT president Christine Campbell promotes literacy on the road in West Virginia

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Christine Campbell found a new favorite book Tuesday.

With every page turn of the children’s book Dewey Bob, the president of the American Federation of Teachers found its content sweet and thoughtful.

Her reaction to the story was similar to the kindergarteners and first graders at Blackshere Elementary School she was reading to.

