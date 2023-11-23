Adventures of Ellie the Turkey documented in children’s book

By B. Allen, Hurricane Breeze Newspaper

Left: Author Sharlene Wiseman and illustrator Ellen Mills Pauley sign copies of “Ellie Comes to Town.” Right: One of the delightful illustrations depicting Ellie’s adventures.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A new book documenting the adventures of Eleanor’s Ellie the Turkey has just come out in time for Thanksgiving. Sharlene Wiseman of Liberty has written a children’s book recounting the tale of the turkey that unexpectedly decided to make Eleanor her home, with accompanying illustrations by local artist Ellen Mills Pauley.

In October of 2022, a female turkey appeared in Eleanor, visiting various businesses around the town. No one knew from whence she came, but she quickly became a sensation in the community. While many initially theorized that the bird was a wild turkey, she seemed comfortable being around humans, even attempting to enter local stores. People began sharing photos of turkey sightings on social media, and the mystery bird, who had been dubbed with the nickname of “Ellie,” gained the attention of local news outlets. As Thanksgiving neared, concerned citizens began to worry for Ellie’s safety, and Mayor Cam Clendenin issued an official proclamation that the turkey was to be protected by residents.

