Adventure recreation management program coming to WVU Tech this fall

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — WVU Tech announced Tuesday it has launched new four-year degree program in adventure recreation management designed to capture the energy and expertise of Southern West Virginia’s outdoor adventure industry.

Beginning in August, students will study the management and administration of outdoor recreation venues and businesses, particularly in the fields of paddle sports, rock climbing, mountain biking and challenge courses. Students will also learn technical skills and field leadership techniques.

Director of WVU Tech Adventures Dr. Steve Storck developed the new program after more than 30 years of experience in the industry and in creating collegiate outdoor programs. He said WVU Tech’s location in Beckley is the perfect environment for this type of degree.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/adventure-program-coming-this-fall/article_2ddf200d-0e99-5b0e-9fd1-24c47af41d63.html

See more from The Register-Herald