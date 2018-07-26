Addiction treatment program coming to Western Regional Jail in West Virginia

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new addiction recovery pilot program is coming to the Western Regional Jail, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Secretary Jeff Sandy announced Wednesday.

The announcement came during a news conference at the Marshall University Arthur Weisberg Family Applied Engineering Complex with Gov. Jim Justice and other state and Huntington leaders to receive updates on crime, drug abuse and the efforts to combat the problems.

The program will serve 32 male and 32 female inmates in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties. Western Regional Jail also serves Lincoln and Mason counties.

