Adams hired as new business advisor for WV Hive Network

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Hive

Network has hired Peni Adams as a Business Advisor.

Peni Adams



A lifelong resident of the Mountain State, Adams

brings a vast array of business and life experiences to

customers of the WV Hive. She has worked for the

State of West Virginia, McDowell County Economic

Development Authority, Wastewater Treatment

Coalition of McDowell County and as a Certified Public

Account.

“After learning about the great services the WV Hive

Network provides to entrepreneurs, I was sold and on

board,” said Adams. “I am eager to help nurture the

entrepreneurial spirit in our area and help others

reach their dreams!”

After receiving her Bachelor of Science degree with a

concentration in Accounting from Concord University, Adams worked as a Certified Public Accountant for more than a decade. But the desire to stay home with her two children was strong, so she was able to be a full-time stay-at-home mom for six years.

Upon returning to the workforce, Adams chose to diversify her experiences, including two positions in McDowell County as Executive Director of the Wastewater Treatment Coalition of McDowell County and the McDowell County Economic Development Authority. She also worked as a field representative for the State of West Virginia Secretary of State and Attorney General offices for several years.



Judy Moore, WV Hive Director, said Adams’ strong people skills and diversified career experiences make her a perfect fit. “We are so excited to have Peni onboard as part of our team. Her travels throughout southern West Virginia to help city and county government officials and West Virginia consumers solve problems developed many great relationships that are still in place and will be great resources for her in

her new position with the WV Hive.”

The West Virginia Hive Network is an initiative of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, working to help entrepreneurs and small businesses network and thrive in southern West Virginia.

Based on the WVU Tech campus in Beckley with four satellite offices throughout the area, the WV Hive provides services to grow new and existing businesses in a 12-county region of West Virginia.