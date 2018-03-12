Active Southern West Virginia starts hiking program in four state parks
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active Southern West Virginia, which partners with the New River Gorge National River to provide enhanced outdoor exercise opportunities in the region it serves, is expanding into the state parks system to host monthly guided hikes.
The four-year-old nonprofit dedicated to improving regional public health offers a variety of group activities in the New River Gorge, ranging from tai chi and yoga to the basics of rock climbing and stand-up paddleboarding. The activities are led by trained “community captains” and are offered free to the public.
Starting in April, Active Southern West Virginia will begin offering First Sunday hikes in four New River Gorge area state parks — Bluestone, Pipestem, Babcock and Carnifex Ferry Battlefield State Park. The hikes, free and open to people of all ages and abilities, will take place on the first Sunday of each month, starting on April 1 at Pipestem.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/outdoors/recreation/active-southern-west-virginia-starts-hiking-program-in-four-state/article_0276947f-cd0a-59da-be27-33cd8d553e85.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail