Acting West Virginia Commerce Secretary Burch recommends Hoyer take over flood recovery board; HUD renews RISE’s ‘slow spender’ status

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/burch-recommends-hoyer-take-over-flood-recovery-board-hud-renews/article_faffa0a4-fe38-5250-bdf6-1e0b93e4668f.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail