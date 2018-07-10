Acting West Virginia Commerce Secretary Burch recommends Hoyer take over flood recovery board; HUD renews RISE’s ‘slow spender’ status
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Acting Commerce Secretary Clayton Burch recommended that West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer take over the board that oversees the state’s recently created flood resiliency office.
That recommendation came in the State Resiliency Office board’s quarterly report to the Legislature on June 29, the same day the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced its continuance of its designation of the RISE West Virginia flood recovery effort as “slow spender.”
Speaking at a Friday media update on RISE, Maj. Gen. Hoyer said there are a number of structural problems with the program that need to be fixed. The National Guard began overseeing the effort June 4 after the Department of Commerce floundered in managing it, having only spent about $1.14 million of its $150 million grant as of March 31.
