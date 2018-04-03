Acknowledging Addiction: Family aims to de-stigmatize addiction and encourage empathy for others

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — When Sarah Wood sat down to write a final tribute to her brother, she considered omitting the cause of his death.

As his little sister, she wanted to commemorate him. She wanted to highlight his successes. She wanted to bury any of his perceived failures.

But her words were printed Nov. 27, 2017, in The Register-Herald obituaries section as follows, “Michael Shane Moody, known to most as ‘Shane,’ passed away in his home on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, of an accidental heroin overdose after a long, brave battle with the disease of addiction.”

Read the entire article and watch video: http://www.register-herald.com/health/acknowledging-addiction-with-video/article_c540f6e6-3575-11e8-8fc3-73680e05d9a6.html

See more from The Register-Herald