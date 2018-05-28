ACE Adventure Center prepping for one of region’s largest camp-out music festivals
The Herald-Dispatch
OAK HILL, W.Va. — On any given weekend in the summer, the lakeside Lost Paddle Lounge rocks with the sounds of live music for whitewater rafters and folks rolling into mountain bike, hike, zipline, paintball and disc golf at ACE Adventure Center in Oak Hill, West Virginia.
But this weekend, ACE supersizes that music order hosting the fifth annual Mountain Music Festival with 25 bands playing on four stages Thursday through Saturday, May 31 through June 2. The camp-out music fest also features food, outdoors gear, arts and craft vendors, access to the Wonderland Waterpark, disc golf, whitewater rafting, mountain bike and hiking trails, ziplining and much more. Find more information at http://mountainmusicfestwv.com/.
Before the mountains rimming ACE get bumping with about 2,500 campers enjoying two nights of Umphrey’s McGee, BIG Something, and dozens of other nationally and regionally traveling acts, we touched base with Chris Colin, a whitewater rafting guide who also is ACE’s special events coordinator, to chat about one of the region’s fastest growing adventure music festivals.
