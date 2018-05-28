ACE Adventure Center prepping for one of region’s largest camp-out music festivals

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some answers have been edited for clarity and length.By DAVE LAVENDER

The Herald-Dispatch

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/features_entertainment/ace-adventure-center-prepping-for-one-of-region-s-largest/article_87714d54-6493-57f7-bc4b-c4b6f4d8bc90.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch