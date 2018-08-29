About $12 million allocated by FCC to boost broadband access in WV
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three internet companies will receive about $12 million combined in federal funding to provide broadband access to West Virginia communities lacking it.
Funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction will go toward expanding internet access in 7,962 locations, sorted by census blocks, throughout West Virginia, the agency announced Tuesday.
The purpose of the funding — $11,997,199 for work in West Virginia that’s dispersed over a 10-year period — is to provide quality internet access to rural areas that providers wouldn’t normally enter because of cost, according to the FCC. The auction, which wrapped up earlier this month, began July 24.
