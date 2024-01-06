AARP WV President Jane Marks discusses recent successes and future legislative priorities during Legislative Lookahead

West Virginia Press Association Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The WV Press Association (WVPA), on Friday, presented their 2024 “Legislative Lookahead” – the annual media event which provides reporters with the chance to hear from lawmakers, lobbyists, and stakeholders prior to the start of the upcoming Regular Legislative Session.

2024’s event, held as is tradition at the Culture Center in Charleston, marked the first year under the leadership of new WVPA Executive Director Betsy Miles. In addition to regular newspaper veterans like those from The Charleston Gazette-Mail, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, and the Moorefield Examiner, as well as broadcasters from WOWK and West Virginia Public Broadcasting, this year’s event welcomed reporters from online news outlets like West Virginia Watch and the Mountain State Spotlight.

On hand to discuss both recent successes and future legislative priorities was AARP West Virginia State President Jane Marks.

“Thank you to those in the room who provide the news that allows all of us to make informed decisions, to hold our leaders accountable, and to hear diversity of opinions,” Marks told those in attendance.

Marks began her presentation with a reminder that “AARP is not just for retired people.”

“Our mission is quite simple,” Marks continued, “We just want to empower people to live as they choose as they age. We do that in a variety of ways – but relaying good-quality, factual information is part of how we do that. In many ways, I feel like we’re (AARP/media) partners as we base our work on data and facts, and on being a resource for others.”

“We also work to transform attitudes,” Marks added. “We want a West Virginia where people aged 50 and older are seen as an integral and inspirational asset to society.”

Marks explained that AARP’s 2024 legislative priorities will include many of the organization’s core focus areas, such as support for caregivers and guaranteeing access to quality healthcare. However, for the year ahead, Marks said considerable attention will be paid to what the AARP has dubbed its “fraud package.”

“We know that at any given point in time, because the bad guys are so good at what they do, any of us can fall prey to those who work hard to trick us and take our money,” Marks explained. “Since the last Legislative Session, we’ve been working on our package that will continue to help protect the assets of older adults in West Virginia, and continue to try to prevent fraud and elderly financial exploitation.”

According to Marks, an AARP WV September presentation, which offered a reminder that “financial exploitation continues to critically threaten the health, safety, dignity, and independence of all West Virginians,” was well-received by lawmakers. Marks further noted that 2022 saw more than 12,000 frauds and scams reported by state residents, equating to losses of over $19 million.

“But we also know that many don’t report it when they’re the victim of frauds and scams,” Marks added. “For many years, AARP has been diligent across the nation in terms of outreach and education with our Fraud Watch Network, and our Fraud Watch Helpline. By visiting our website, folks can read about the latest frauds and scams, and how to avoid being a victim.”

In addition, Marks said that victims can report frauds and scams by calling AARP’s free Fraud Watch Network helpline, at 877-908-3360. The helpline will also advise victims of potential resources to recover some of their financial losses.

“In 2023, AARP brought together a multidisciplinary group to look at and address the issue of financial exploitation in West Virginia, creating the West Virginia Financial Exploitation Task Force,” Marks said. “In my role as state president for AARP, I have the privilege of serving on this task force.”

Marks noted that task force members include representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office; the W.Va. Secretary of State, Attorney General, and State Auditor’s offices; county prosecutors; the West Virginia State Police; and others.

According to Marks, AARP’s proposed legislation would require retailers to “prominently post” gift card-fraud warning signs near cash registers and gift card displays, and also limit the dollar amount and number of gift cards that could be purchased at one time.

“It (the legislation) would encourage people [to purchase gift cards] on a credit card rather than cash,” Marks said. “If it turns out that it is fraud, you can more easily track those purchases.”

Lastly, Marks added that the legislation would restrict the purchase and activation of gift cards to cash registers which are staffed rather than self-checkout units.

“I’m pleased to say that we have worked with legislative-champions on this entire fraud package over the last several months, and we feel optimistic,” Marks concluded. “Nothing is ever certain, but we do feel optimistic.”

West Virginia’s 2024 Regular Legislative Session is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 10.