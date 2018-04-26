AARP West Virginia members visit Congress

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Staff and volunteers from AARP West Virginia Wednesday were in Washington, D.C., meeting with senators and representatives about the Medical Expense Deduction, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and support family caregivers by supporting the Assisting Caregivers Today Caucus.

Social Security and Medicare remain a high-priority issue, but Wednesday’s focus was on the deduction, S.N.A.P. and family caregivers, AARP West Virginia spokesman Tom Hunter said. “It’s still front burner,” he said.

