A week before final Real ID deadline, West Virginians head to the DMV to make the switch

By Maggie Susa, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Since the initial deadline to receive a Real ID was set in 2008, it’s been pushed back several times. Now, a week away from what the government says is the final deadline, some residents are rushing to receive their card in time.

A Real ID is a state-issued driver’s license or identification card that meets the security standards set by the Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005. The main visible difference is a star in the top-right corner of the card.

The deadline to have a Real ID for domestic air travel is May 7.

In addition to domestic air travel, a Real ID will be required to enter other designated federal facilities like military bases and federal courthouses.

