A program that allows residents to ‘borrow’ an electric vehicle for 2 weeks comes to Huntington

By Destiney Dingess, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington-area residents who want to try an electric car free for two weeks will get their chance soon.

Huntington is one of the first two locations in West Virginia participating in a Tennessee Tech University project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy called “Rural Reimagined.” Its goal is to help introduce EVs to under-privileged areas.

Frederick Walker has been driving electric vehicles for the past six years and now has the chance to spread his knowledge of them.

Walker has been testing out a new Volkswagen ID.4 for the past two weeks to get comfortable with that particular vehicle before he hands it off to a Rural Reimagined participant.

Walker is a fleet manager for the Rural Reimagined project, which means he will help train and educate people when it comes to learning the features of electric vehicles.

Rural Reimagined is a no-cost program to borrow an EV for two weeks. The vehicle will come with equipment to charge at participants’ homes.

Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/a-program-that-allows-residents-to-borrow-an-electric-vehicle-for-2-weeks-comes-to/article_d05a0302-23f0-5183-ac34-afaa174d7a89.html