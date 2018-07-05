9 LGBTQ protection bills died in WV Legislature during 2018 session
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Although lawmakers introduced nine bills to establish legal protection for LGBTQ people in West Virginia in 2018, none became law or even made it to a committee for consideration.
Different pieces of legislation would have offered legal cover for LGBTQ people such as hate crime and equal employment opportunity protection. Many of them were backed by bipartisan groups of lawmakers.
One bill had 14 Senators of the 34 in the chamber from both parties signed on as sponsors. No committee ever took it up or voted on it.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/lgbtq-protection-bills-died-in-wv-legislature-during-session/article_d2f05c2b-d80e-56a1-bafd-49cc6fd1602e.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail