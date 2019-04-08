81st annual Feast of the Ramson celebrates the arrival of first green of West Virginia spring
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
RICHWOOD, W.Va. — The pungent aroma of nearly one ton of cooking ramps should help guide first-time visitors to the site of Richwood’s 81st annual Feast of the Ramson on April 13.
The state’s oldest continually running ramp feed gets underway at Cherry River Elementary School at 10:30 and lasts until 3 p.m. — or until all the food is dispensed. An art and craft show and live local music accompany the meal.
Freshly dug, trimmed, washed, chopped and fried ramps harvested from the mountains surrounding Richwood will be the ramp dinner’s lead entree, and will be accompanied by brown beans, ham, bacon, fried potatoes, cornbread, sassafras tea, coffee, cold drinks and a dessert selection.
