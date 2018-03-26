7 West Virginia counties ineligible for broadband program after report claimed 100% access
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Shortcomings in federal data on internet access may slow down West Virginia’s race for better connection speeds.
Funds from a $1.98 billion federal program to expand rural internet access will not be used in the West Virginia counties a report claimed had 100 percent access to a fixed broadband connection.
Much of West Virginia’s southern half is eligible for funding through the Federal Communication Commission’s Connect America Fund Phase II, along with its panhandles. Through the fund, internet providers will be able to bid via an auction on establishing a broadband connection in unserved areas throughout the country, sorted by census blocks.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/wv-counties-ineligible-for-broadband-program-after-report-claimed-access/article_9905d3a8-fa2b-5df2-b492-60189002d40b.html
