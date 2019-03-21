Latest News:
’60 Minutes’ segment on sports betting features Marshall athletic director

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick talks with Jon Wertheim of “60 Minutes” for a report on the state of legal sports gambling in America. The episode is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019.
(Photo courtesy CBS)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Coming from Las Vegas back home to Marshall University makes Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick particularly keen to the effects of sports betting on college athletics, and that’s why he will be included in a segment about the new phenomenon on CBS’ “60 Minutes” news magazine on Sunday night.

Hamrick was recommended to “60 Minutes” by Lead1, a professional organization for Division 1A athletic directors, “because of the fact that I spent six years as the athletic director at University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where sports gambling was legal. You could bet on UNLV athletics. That was the only place where that could happen.”

“Then I came here, and guess what – West Virginia was one of the first states to legalize sports betting,” Hamrick said.

