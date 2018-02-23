’55 United’: Hundreds of teachers strike in Princeton

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Hundreds of teachers lined Mercer Street in Princeton Thursday, carrying signs and hearing motorists honk their horns in support of their efforts to see an increase in pay and help with the growing costs of health insurance.

“This is so awesome to see teachers stand together,” said Allen Kade, president of the Mercer County Education Association.

Kade said teachers and service personnel have tried to avoid a strike, but legislators will not listen.

“We have tried everything for years,” he said of getting help. “Nothing has worked. They just don’t get it. They just don’t listen. Enough is enough.”

Michelle Jones, a teacher at Pikeview Middle School, said it’s not just about teachers and school personnel.

