’55 Strong:’ Local authors release book on teacher strike

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — “55 Strong.”

This was a sentiment echoed by teachers and service personnel all throughout the state as they reminisce on the now historic West Virginia teacher strike of 2018, which brought thousands of teachers to the state’s Capitol, unifying all 55 counties as one.

Jessica Salfia, writer, activist and teacher at Spring Mills High, said she wants to bring the voices of West Virginia teachers and staff to the forefront with her new book.