$51 million in abandoned mine land grants has been assigned to projects in West Virginia

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Nearly $51 million in abandoned mine land grants have been awarded to 15 projects in 12 counties and those projects are contributing to job growth, increased tourism, and redevelopment across West Virginia, according to the governor’s office.

The deadline to apply for an additional share of $25 million in economic redevelopment grants for abandoned mine land sites has been extended to June 29.

The grant funding, provided by the federal government through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), is administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands. The recipients applied for the grant funding in 2016 and 2017 and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/money/million-in-abandoned-mine-land-grants-has-been-assigned/article_bfffc8d2-c814-5573-a4d9-ba52e8766bf0.html

See more from The Register-Herald