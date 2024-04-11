3 West Virginia counties hold first State of the Corridor Meeting

By Noah Jeffries, The Record Delta

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — On Wednesday, the Buckhannon-Upshur Chamber of Commerce, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and the Elkins-Randolph Chamber held a State of the Corridor meeting to discuss new projects, advancements the counties have made and where they can improve in the future.

The speakers from Upshur County were Commission President Sam Nolte and Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner.

Skinner spoke about Buckhannon’s upcoming Strawberry Festival and the expansion of businesses in the area.

“All of this good news proves that Upshur County is a great place to live, work and invest,” he said. “When I travel the state of West Virginia, I’m often asked, ‘What is the secret to Buckhannon’s success?’ I smile because it’s our relationships, collaboration, shared vision and deliberate pursuit of working together.”

Nolte went over some of the projects that the county has been working on for the past several months. These include creating easier internet access and the purchase of new property near the courthouse

“We’ve had some opportunities to utilize county funds, ARP funds and some other grant opportunities that we managed to apply for and receive,” he said. “Probably one of the biggest things we’ve upgraded over the last couple years in collaboration with other elected officials is making the county more accessible to mobile devices and the internet.”

From Randolph County, Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco, Commission President Chris Siler and Development Authority Director Robbie Morris spoke about their county’s financial growth and upcoming projects, including two industrial parks and an Event Center.

