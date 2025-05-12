3 new campgrounds open at Summersville Lake State Park, WV’s newest recreation area

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Summersville Lake State Park, the newest unit of West Virginia’s state park system, on Friday, officially opened three campgrounds, with accommodations ranging from primitive tent sites to premium, full-hookup RV spaces, during a ceremony officiated by Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Overlook Campground: The largest of the three campgrounds is located behind the park’s welcome center, featuring 38 RV sites with sweeping mountain views and a centrally located bathhouse with showers and restrooms, two coin-operated laundry rooms and a playground.

Deer Run Campground: Includes nine premium RV sites, both pull-through and back-in, tucked into forested area.

Joe Branch Campground: Boasts 18 primitive tent campsites, plus five additional spaces suitable for camper vans. It’s equipped with a bathhouse with four bathrooms, an outdoor sink for cleaning dishes and utensils and an outdoor shower.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/outdoors/3-new-campgrounds-open-at-summersville-lake-state-park-wvs-newest-recreation-area/article_7d5717b4-f38c-443f-8f50-b35a1967b198.html