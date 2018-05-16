237 hours in No. 8: The story of the Miracle at Hominy Falls

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Early in the morning of May 6, 1968, the miners who worked the Saxsewell No. 8 mine in Hominy Falls, Nicholas County, reported for work after a weekend off. None had the faintest clue that everything would change for them in an instant.

Boring into Big Sewell Mountain, the mine was generally shaped like an “h.” It took two groups of miners 30 minutes to reach their workspaces to begin work at 7:30 a.m.

The first group of 14 found its way to 3,500 feet into the mountain in the north mains of the mine straight from the main entry.

