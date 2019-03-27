2019 Make it Shine Statewide Cleanup underway across West Virginia

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Volunteers across the state are rallying to improve their local parks, public spaces, waterways, hiking trails, sidewalks and streets by participating in the Department of Environmental Protection’s WV Make it Shine Statewide Cleanup, which takes place in April. AmeriCorps VISTA and Elkins Make it Shine will kick-off its activities with the Allegheny Highlands Trail. On Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00, volunteers are to meet at the Highland Park Parking lot (the start of the bike trail, across from the DMV).

To volunteer please email Kali at kalielza@youth-health.org if you plan to attend. Bags, gloves and litter grabbers will be provided for the event.

Elkins WV Make it Shine activities are part of a larger state initiative. Activities will include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning waterways, picking up litter and removing scrap tires, and planting trees and flowers.

Read the entire article

See more from The Inter-Mountain