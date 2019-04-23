2019 Joining Community Forces Veterans Resource Fair is Thursday in Parkersburg

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The 2019 Joining Community Forces Veterans Resource Fair will be held 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the National Guard Armory, 1500 Blizzard Drive.

Joining Community Forces is a local association of veterans organizations, providers and veterans service groups that meets monthly to discuss what local veterans need and what’s available.

We Have Your Six, a veterans service group, is the main sponsor of the event, organizer Amy Long said.

