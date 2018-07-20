2018 Friends of Coal Auto Fair to open today in Beaver

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

A whirlwind weekend of fancy cars, concerts, crafts and carnival rides opens today with the 2018 Friends of Coal Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

Fairgoers may stroll along the grounds to admire row after row of hotrods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners and trucks from all years of automobile history, according to a post at wvautofair.com.

Arts and crafts vendors and booths representing local businesses will be available, and plenty of food, organizers report.

