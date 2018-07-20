Latest News:
2018 Friends of Coal Auto Fair to open today in Beaver

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

Justin Fairchild, left, and his dad Jack Fairchild, on the steering committee Friends of Coal Auto Fair, are preparing a 1959 Ford Galaxie Skyliner and a 1966 G.T. 350 Mustang for the auto show at the Raleigh County Airport.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

A whirlwind weekend of fancy cars, concerts, crafts and carnival rides opens today with the 2018 Friends of Coal Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver.

Fairgoers may stroll along the grounds to admire row after row of hotrods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners and trucks from all years of automobile history, according to a post at wvautofair.com.

Arts and crafts vendors and booths representing local businesses will be available, and plenty of food, organizers report.

