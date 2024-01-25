2 WV chefs named as Beard semifinalists; 1 picked for 2nd straight year

By Maria Young, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second year in a row, West Virginia has two chefs named as James Beard semifinalists in the 2024 Best Chef: Southeast category.

Paul Smith of Charleston was a finalist last year and is a semifinalist again this year. Smith is the co-owner and executive chef of 1010 Bridge in South Hills, The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill in Dunbar, and Ellen’s Ice Cream on Capitol Street, and a chef partner at Barkadas and The Humble Tomato in Lewisburg.

“Of course we wanted it again, and we have worked harder this year than we did last year,” said Smith.

“We know that when you’re at the top of your game you have to continue to break the mold, you have to continue to think outside the box, you have to continue to push harder and harder and harder and just not rest and not relax and that’s what we did. And our team is absolutely the best.”

Scott MacGregor of Appalachia Kitchen in Snowshoe, Pocahontas County, is also a semifinalist this year.

