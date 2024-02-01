17 new elk welcomed to southern West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — Seventeen elk have been successfully transported to southern West Virginia as part of an effort to reestablish the species in the Mountain State.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced Wednesday the successful transport of 17 elk to the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County.

The elk will be evaluated and held for a short period of time before being released into the wild, bringing the state’s growing elk population up to 127.

“As governor, I’m thrilled to announce that West Virginia’s elk population has reached an incredible 127 animals,” Justice said. “Since our reintroduction efforts began several years ago, these majestic creatures have returned to grace our state, enriching our ecosystem and offering unparalleled outdoor experiences. This achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated DNR staff, whose commitment to conservation is truly commendable. We remain committed to further expanding our elk population, fostering tourism, and ensuring a vibrant future for these iconic animals in West Virginia.”

“As we restore West Virginia’s elk population after a century of extirpation, we are reminded that our state’s natural resources are a great treasure and that the abundance of wildlife calling these hills home need our protection,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said.

