$14.6M in federal funding will expand access to medication-assisted recovery treatment, West Virginia official says
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Community agencies that want to offer medication-assisted treatment will be eligible to apply for portions of $14.6 million in federal funding to be awarded through the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health.
The state was notified last week it would receive $14.6 million in supplemental funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand access to medication-assisted treatment and social supports.
The money is in addition to the $28 million in federal funding to expand medication assisted treatment that West Virginia received last fall and the $28 million it expects again this fall, said Christina Mullins, commissioner of the state Bureau for Behavioral Health.
