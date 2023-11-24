12 teams remain in WV high school football playoffs

By Jarrid McCormick, Williamson Daily News

Quarterfinal games were held in all three classes of the WVSSAC High School Football Playoffs this past weekend and only 12 teams now remain across the entire state.

In the Class A slate of games No. 1 seed James Monroe shut out No. 8 seed Cameron 17-0 to move on to the semifinal round while No. 4 seed Greenbrier West topped No. 5 seed Wahama 22-20 in a battle of unbeatens.

In the other Class A games No. 2 seed Tucker County ended No. 7 seed Tug Valley’s season with a 42-0 defeat while No. 3 seed Williamstown topped No. 11 seed East Hardy 48-15.

Defending champ Williamstown (12-0) is now scheduled to travel to Tucker County (12-0) on Friday in a 4 p.m. in the semifinals kick while Greenbrier West (12-0) will play at James Monroe (10-1) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

In the Class AA bracket No. 1 seed North Marion knocked off No. 9 seed Herbert Hoover 35-17 this past weekend while Weir knocked off Scott in a 35-33 thriller.

